Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal shares photo undergoing chemo treatment

- Georgia's First Lady continues to share her courageous battle fighting breast cancer.

Sandra Deal tweeted a photo Thursday afternoon of her undergoing chemo treatment.

First Lady Deal tweeted "relaxing under warm blankets while taking cold chemo. Thank you to everyone for your kind words of encouragement on this journey."

Mrs. Deal recently shared photos of her shaving her head before starting chemo.

A routine mammogram found a cancerous tumor last month.

