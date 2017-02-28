Study: Subway's chicken only contains about 50 percent chicken DNA

(FoxNews.com) - The chicken in your Subway chicken sandwich might not contain very much chicken meat at all.

A recent study conducted by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has found that the sandwich chain's chicken meat contains about only about 50 percent chicken DNA — or about half as much as fresh chicken from a supermarket.

The findings were part of a larger survey examining chicken items from several different fast food chains that operate in Canada, including Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Tim Hortons and A&W-- but it was Subway’s results that were most surprising to researchers, Fox 5 San Diego reports.

In the tests, most of the meat from Subway’s competitors was shown to contain 85 to 90 percent chicken DNA, but Subway’s oven roasted chicken registered at just 53.6 percent. Its chicken strips scored even lower, containing just 42.8 percent chicken DNA.

