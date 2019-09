- Sam Golbach and Colby Brock recently took home the 'Choice YouTuber' award at the Teen Choice Awards.

With a combined seven million followers on YouTube, Golbach and Brock know a thing or two about succeeding on social media, but if you ask them, success boils down to a few things.

"I think it's because we do really crazy things," said Golbach. We ghost hunt."

The pair admit they're horrified while filming the show.

"We cry almost every night," said Golbach.

"We haven't seen anything, but we've definitely heard," said Brock.

For fans who can't get enough of the stars, a new Snapchat docu-series is planned for the fall, 'Stranded with Sam and Colby.'