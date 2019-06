Sprayground is an accessories company that was born out of necessity. When its founder David Bendavid couldn't find a cool backpack for his travels, he created one.

Almost 10 years later, Sprayground is synonymous with fun, creative backpacks, cross-body bags, duffels, and now luggage.

Sprayground also has a new collaboration with designer Laquan Smith and a new collection inspired by Africa.

The recently launched summer collection is available now online. Prices range from $48 for a cross-body bag to $110 for an embellished backpack.

www.sprayground.com