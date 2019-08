- Talk show queen Wendy Williams says things are "different" and "it's odd" now that she's living life as a single woman.

She enjoys the night club scene and is actively dating.

"I turned 55, but I feel 25. It feels like college with a real job," said Williams.

As for reports that despite having cheated on her and fathered a child with another woman, Williams is working again with her husband.

"The only business, and I repeat, the only business that me and Mr. Hunter are involved with is getting a divorce finalized," said Williams.

As for the Wendy Williams show, she says it's better than ever.

"It's even better now probably because I've loosened up. The moral has always been good because I've taken the reigns," said Williams.

The new season of the Wendy Williams Show returns on Sept. 16.