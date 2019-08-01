< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Was 'forgotten baby syndrome' behind twins' death?

Posted Aug 01 2019 12:30PM EDT
Updated Aug 01 2019 12:52PM EDT 01 2019 09:41AM style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/29/FOX5NY_InfantsFoundDeadInCar_072919_1564405270758_7555856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Mom of twins left in hot car defends husband</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/twins-found-dead-in-hot-car-in-bronx-after-father-forgot-them"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/26/Infants_found_dead_in_car_0_7552472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Twins found dead after being forgotten inside car</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - The father of twin babies who died after being left in a hot car in the Bronx while he worked has told prosecutors that he "blanked out." </p><p>The social worker at a veterans' hospital said he intended to drop the children off at daycare but forgot they were in the car.</p><p>Psychologist Dr. Joshua Rosenthal says forgotten baby syndrome could be to blame.</p><p>"A perfect storm from a different number of events have to happen for this tragedy to occur," said Rosenthal. "It has to be something that is a little bit unusual for the morning routine. Or, maybe it's the parent who doesn't normally take them or the child has to be so quiet, or they're facing backwards, or there can't be a cue for the parent to remember the child is back there. Also, it needs to be an extremely hot day that there is no cover for the child."</p><p>An attorney for Juan Rodriguez, 39, told reporters that he hoped that a <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/father-of-twins-found-dead-in-court" target="_blank">grand jury would not pursue a criminal case</a>.</p><p>"We are speaking to the district attorney's office to convey to them what I think they know and understand that this way a horrific and terrible tragedy," said attorney Joey Jackson.</p><p>"Since 1990, more than 900 children in the United States have been documented as having died in a hot car," said Susan Auriemma, VP, Kids and Cars.</p><p>Nine of those children were in New York City. Only four cases resulted in criminal charges.</p><p>"In over half the cases, the parent intended to drop off at day care. There was some sort of stress or fatigue that caused the auto-pilot function of the brain to take over," said Auriemma.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var More Good Day Stories

Meet the principal dancer of the Moulin Rouge
By Christal Young
Posted Aug 01 2019 07:27AM EDT
Updated Aug 01 2019 07:39AM EDT

Tracy Anderson: wipe slate clean and start working out now
By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Posted Jul 30 2019 11:00AM EDT
Updated Jul 30 2019 02:07PM EDT

'A Seat at the Table' with the Scotto family
Posted Jul 28 2019 01:58PM EDT
Updated Jul 28 2019 02:00PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Where_d_You_Get_That__July_31_0_7565312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Where_d_You_Get_That__July_31_0_7565312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Where_d_You_Get_That__July_31_0_7565312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Where_d_You_Get_That__July_31_0_7565312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Where_d_You_Get_That__July_31_0_7565312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Christal Young catches up with the principal dancer for the Moulin Rouge in Paris, Claudine Van Den Bergh." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Meet the principal dancer of the Moulin Rouge</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Christal Young </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:27AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:39AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In the latest installment of 'Where'd You Get That?' I got a chance to check out the amazing stage outfits of the principal dancer of the Moulin Rouge in France, Claudine Van Den Bergh.</p><p>The most famous cabaret in the world was created in bohemian Paris in the late 1800's.</p><p>Its champagne fueled parties became legendary and it's beautiful dancers turned the "can can" into an iconic dance.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/tracy-anderson-wipe-slate-clean-and-start-working-out-now" title="Tracy Anderson: wipe slate clean and start working out now" data-articleId="421086679" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/30/Tracy_Anderson__wipe_slate_clean_and_sta_0_7559544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/30/Tracy_Anderson__wipe_slate_clean_and_sta_0_7559544_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/30/Tracy_Anderson__wipe_slate_clean_and_sta_0_7559544_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/30/Tracy_Anderson__wipe_slate_clean_and_sta_0_7559544_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/30/Tracy_Anderson__wipe_slate_clean_and_sta_0_7559544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fitness guru launches new fitness gear line with a message about tailoring your fitness (including your look) to your needs and goals." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tracy Anderson: wipe slate clean and start working out now</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 11:00AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 02:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With only "2.7 percent of Americans showing up for their health," fitness guru Tracy Anderson is even more empowered than ever to help make health and wellness a priority for others.</p><p>Anderson, trainer to celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez and Victoria Bekham, believes that feeling good in your skin starts with the right gear.</p><p>"I feel people don't know how to move anymore," said Anderson. "They don't even know what to wear to move, but you know what feels good. You know what colors you like. What you know makes you feel good," said Anderson.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/-a-seat-at-the-table-with-the-scotto-family" title="'A Seat at the Table' with the Scotto family" data-articleId="420701431" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/28/A_Seat_at_the_Table_with_Rosanna_Scotto_0_7554538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/28/A_Seat_at_the_Table_with_Rosanna_Scotto_0_7554538_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/28/A_Seat_at_the_Table_with_Rosanna_Scotto_0_7554538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/28/A_Seat_at_the_Table_with_Rosanna_Scotto_0_7554538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/28/A_Seat_at_the_Table_with_Rosanna_Scotto_0_7554538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good DayNew York's Rosanna Scotto discusses her appearance in the latest issue of Hamptons Magazine." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'A Seat at the Table' with the Scotto family</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 01:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 02:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you were in the Hamptons this weekend, we hope you picked up a copy of Hamptons Magazine .</p><p>This month's issue features Good Day New York's Rosanna Scotto and her family, talking about the Scotto family's traditional Sunday dinners.</p><p>"My sister and I are trying to modernize it," Scotto said. Featured Videos

Over 1,000 undocumented students receive college scholarships
Sailing program helps kids with disabilities
New Jersey's medically assisted suicide law takes effect
Can the 'Dutch reach' save cyclists' lives? Phil Murphy talks with reporters after a bill signing ceremony in Berkeley Heights, N.J., Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)" title="PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New Jersey's medically assisted suicide law takes effect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/can-the-dutch-reach-save-cyclists-lives-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_20190801215924"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Can the 'Dutch reach' save cyclists' lives?</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa Most Recent

Sailing program helps kids with disabilities
New Jersey's medically assisted suicide law takes effect
Can the 'Dutch reach' save cyclists' lives?
No grand jury indictment yet for dad of dead twins
Opening statements begin in 'Proud Boys' trial Local
New York City
Long Island
New York
New Jersey
Connecticut
Fox Doc
Lew's View

Weather
Weather Blog
Closings
Traffic
Flight Delays
Gas Tracker

Good Day NY
Watch Live
Entertainment
Unusual
Good Day Street Talk

Health
Health Headlines
Lyme Disease

About Us
Meet the Team
Fox 5 TV Schedule
Job Opportunities
Podcasts
Contact us href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/worldcup">World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="viewer.services@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wnyw.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC 