- The New York International Air Show arrives in our area this weekend. The Blue Angels headline the event, and I got a chance to fly with them.

My pilot was Lt. Cary Rickoff, also known as Blue Angel #7. He flipped and spun me every way I could imagine!

We reached near-supersonic speeds. And we pulled more than seven Gs, which is a force that's hard to describe. Through it all, I managed to keep my lunch in my stomach.

I've always loved the Blue Angels, but by the end of my hour long flight I had a newfound appreciation for the skill and precision of these world-class pilots.