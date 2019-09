- Rapper Rick Ross tells his story of addiction and recovery in his new memoir, 'Hurricanes.'

He covers the highs and lows of his life particularly the part about a series of seizures that made headlines.

"Being up in the studio I would stay up days at a time and when I began drinking it I would drink something that would help me entertain the music- nothing too aggressive- and after several years I had a real problem with it," said Ross.

The 'it' was Tussionex- a combination of an antihistamine and a narcotic that relieves pain. He also abused codeine.

"My very first seizure I had on a plane. I chartered a private jet and thirty minutes later when I fell asleep I had a second seizure," said Ross.

The time spent hospitalized helped transform Ross.

"I had to respect the doctor's orders of taking medications, that was something I didn't do. I was healthy my whole life. I was an athlete my whole life," said Ross.

At the hospital Ross decided to tell his story including the tough parts.

"They want to know how Rick Ross win they really don't really want when you're sitting at home…what's really going on. I just felt the time never really presented itself until I woke up at the hospital that's when I said it's time to step on the gas on the memoir. I said it's really time," said Ross.

While the Tussionex and codeine are gone from his life, Ross won't say that he's sober.

"I definitely rest more," said Ross.