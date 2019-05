- Of all the vehicles he's driven, a yellow cab is not one of them.

Racing legend Helio Castroneves got behind the wheel of a taxi for a jaunt around the FOX 5 NY neighborhood on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

The three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 tries for a fourth win during Sunday's race.

"It’s an honor for me to have this opportunity," said Castroneves.

When he tears onto the track of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 200-lap race, making history will be on his mind, says the Brazil native.

"It’s all about history. You’re talking about only three guys who have been able to win in over 100 years," said Castroneves.

The icon will top out at about 240 miles per hour, much, much faster than his drive around NYC.

“There are a lot of obstacles, with traffic and people; we don’t have that scenario,” said Castroneves.

One thing rings true for both driving experiences, Castroneves says you always have to think ahead.

He'll be driving the yellow no. 3 car, one of 33 vehicles competing Sunday in the 103rd Indianapolis 500.