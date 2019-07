- Bisa Butler creates quilts so beautiful that your first reaction is almost certain to be - 'wow!'

The New Jersey-based artist says she was encouraged by her mom at a young age to get creative.

She attended Howard University as a painting major, but switched things up at the suggestion of one of her professors.

Butler used to be a high school art teacher, but she's gotten so busy, she now devotes all her time to quilt making.

Over the years her style has evolved and so has the demand for her work.

She can make about 30 pieces a year and has a waiting list of more than 200.

Each piece takes 300-400 hours.

She uses photos, then turns them into works of art.

Butler usually works from a black and white photo to create quilts with pops of color.

She explains that her amazing quilts are not constructed like puzzles but are more like topographical maps with layers and layers of fabric.

You can check out her artwork on Instagram @BisaButler or at the Claire Oliver Gallery In Manhattan.