- Wednesday marks the first day of a 30-month project in Newark to replace lead service lines.

The city has been facing a water crisis since 2017 when high levels of lead were first discovered in the city's supply.

"When you test it periodically you begin to see lead levels increasing over a period of time," said Mayor Ras Baraka. "We actually had to take a pipe out of the ground and send it to the EPA on the federal side. They examined it and told us that the corrosion control we were using had stopped working. It was losing its effectiveness."

Filters were used and then water was supplied to residents. Both options were slammed.

Two of the filters appeared to not be working and the city gave out water with a past expiration date.

"There is no shelf life of water. It's more like a 'best by' date. It just drove people crazy. It made them nervous. They were scared," said Baraka during FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York.'

So far, tests on residents have not shown anything alarming.

"There is no rush of high levels of lead because of this incident. Newark residents have had high levels of lead because of lead-based paint and lead dust in the homes," said Baraka.