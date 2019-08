- Whether you’re a casual runner, or looking to quicken your pace at the NYC Marathon on November 3rd, there are some new gadgets and tech that can help you out.

We stopped by Stretch*D in the Flatiron with 16-time marathon runner, Bianca Jade to check out:

- Hyperice Hypervolt Massager

- Hyperice Vyper Vibrating Fitness Roller

- Hidrate Spark Smart Water Bottle

- Normatec Boots

Then we sauntered over to Precision Run in the Flatiron. Running Coach, Sarah Grooms explained the advantage of low impact Woodway treadmill training.

Perhaps the most advanced new tech for training is the CVAC pod. There are only 52 in the world, and the only one available for public use in New York, is at ReCOVER NYC in Midtown:

“It's an air tight pod that fluctuates pressure, so it starts by sucking air out which takes pressure off the cells, and then it expands and contracts. It flushes all of the metabolic waste out. So lactic acid - it flushes all of that out.”

ReCOVER Co-Founder, Aaron Drogoszewski explained the impact of the intimate enclosure that improves your aerobic and anaerobic conditioning, and accelerates your muscular recovery time.