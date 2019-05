- Petty Officer Second Class Dusty Kirby is a hero.

In 2006, while serving in Iraq, he was shot in the face. His tongue was ripped out and he lost seven teeth. His mouth filled with blood, he quickly performed a tracheotomy on himself.

For the next 10 years, he couldn't eat properly, he didn't smile and he went through more than 30 surgeries to try to correct the problems, all unsuccessful.

That is until he met some doctors at Northwell Health. They took a look at Dusty and reassured him: “we got this.”

Those words changed his life.

On Saturday, May 25, Kirby is telling his inspirational story at “Side by Side: A Celebration of Service." The event is hosted by actor Alfonso Ribeiro. It includes musical performances by Gavin Degraw and Boyz II Men.

It includes military exhibits and more. It is all happening at Rockefeller Center and it’s free. More information available at: sidebysidenyc.com