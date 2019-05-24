< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408783219" data-article-version="1.0">Navy veteran tells harrowing story of survival, recovery</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/good-day/navy-veteran-tells-harrowing-story-of-survival-recovery">FOX 5 NY STAFF </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 09:54AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-408783219"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 09:32AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 09:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408783219" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Petty Officer Second Class Dusty Kirby is a hero.</p><p>In 2006, while serving in Iraq, he was shot in the face. His tongue was ripped out and he lost seven teeth. His mouth filled with blood, he quickly performed a tracheotomy on himself.</p><p>For the next 10 years, he couldn't eat properly, he didn't smile and he went through more than 30 surgeries to try to correct the problems, all unsuccessful.</p><p>That is until he met some doctors at Northwell Health. They took a look at Dusty and reassured him: “we got this.”</p><p>Those words changed his life.</p><p>On Saturday, May 25, Kirby is telling his inspirational story at “Side by Side: A Celebration of Service." The event is hosted by actor Alfonso Ribeiro. It includes musical performances by Gavin Degraw and Boyz II Men.</p><p>It includes military exhibits and more. It is all happening at Rockefeller Center and it’s free. 