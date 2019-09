- Michael Sheen is best known for his roles in Twilight, Underworld, and Good Omens, but now the actor is starring as a psychopath serial killer in FOX's new series: 'Prodigal Son.'

Sheen plays across Tom Payne, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Bellamy Young. His character is a charismatic, respected Doctor, who is charged with the murder of more than 20 people.

Nicknamed "The Surgeon," Sheen's character is reconnected with his son played by Tom Payne.

The son, Malcom Bright, is now a criminal psychologist, and enlists the help of his father (Sheen) to help him solve some of New York City's most twisted crimes.

The thrilling show unravels the family dynamic, and is sprinkled with dark humor.

'Prodigal Son' airs Monday nights on FOX 5.