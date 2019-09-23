< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429955650" data-article-version="1.0">Michael Sheen talks about playing serial killer in 'Prodigal Son'</h1> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/good-day/michael-sheen-talks-about-playing-serial-killer-in-prodigal-son-">FOX 5 NY STAFF </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 08:55AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-429955650"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 08:56AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 09:01AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429955650" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Michael Sheen is best known for his roles in Twilight, Underworld, and Good Omens, but now the actor is starring as a psychopath serial killer in FOX's new series: 'Prodigal Son.'</p><p>Sheen plays across Tom Payne, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Bellamy Young. His character is a charismatic, respected Doctor, who is charged with the murder of more than 20 people.</p><p>Nicknamed "The Surgeon," Sheen's character is reconnected with his son played by Tom Payne.</p><p>The son, Malcom Bright, is now a criminal psychologist, and enlists the help of his father (Sheen) to help him solve some of New York City's most twisted crimes.</p><p>The thrilling show unravels the family dynamic, and is sprinkled with dark humor.</p><p>'Prodigal Son' airs Monday nights on FOX 5.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More Good Day Stories data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/20/Norwalk_Boat_Show_0_7668268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/20/Norwalk_Boat_Show_0_7668268_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/20/Norwalk_Boat_Show_0_7668268_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/20/Norwalk_Boat_Show_0_7668268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/20/Norwalk_Boat_Show_0_7668268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="You can paddle board your way through the Norwalk Boat Show." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Preview of the Norwalk Boat Show</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">RYAN KRISTAFER </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 10:48AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 12:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This weekend, boating enthusiasts will sail to Connecticut for the Norwalk Boat Show, the largest in-water show in the Tristate area.</p><p>With over 300 boats, you can climb aboard kayaks, fishing boats, and even yachts.</p><p>There’s something for everyone, and if you’re a novice navigator there are instructional classes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/-yoga-girl-shares-tips-on-ways-to-move-through-adversity" title="'Yoga Girl' shares tips on ways to move through adversity" data-articleId="429619810" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/20/Yoga_Girl_releases_memoir___To_Love_and__0_7667876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/20/Yoga_Girl_releases_memoir___To_Love_and__0_7667876_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/20/Yoga_Girl_releases_memoir___To_Love_and__0_7667876_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/20/Yoga_Girl_releases_memoir___To_Love_and__0_7667876_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/20/Yoga_Girl_releases_memoir___To_Love_and__0_7667876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rachel Brathen talks about the five years it took her to write the second book." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Yoga Girl' shares tips on ways to move through adversity</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 10:02AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 10:29AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One of the world' most popular yogis is out with a second book about overcoming the most channeling time in her life.</p><p>Rachel Brathen, better known as Yoga Girl, spent eight hours in excruciating pain with doctors unable to find the cause.</p><p>"The same eight hours my best friend hit a truck driving on the wrong side of the road," said Brathen during FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day NY.' "It took her eight hours to pass away."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/newark-mayor-says-all-tainted-pipes-to-be-replaced-in-30-months" title="Newark mayor says all tainted pipes to be replaced in 30 months" data-articleId="429316984" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/18/Newark_mayor_details_lead_fix_plan_0_7663932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/18/Newark_mayor_details_lead_fix_plan_0_7663932_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/18/Newark_mayor_details_lead_fix_plan_0_7663932_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/18/Newark_mayor_details_lead_fix_plan_0_7663932_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/18/Newark_mayor_details_lead_fix_plan_0_7663932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says it will take 30 months for the city to replace all water lines." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Newark mayor says all tainted pipes to be replaced in 30 months</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 11:19AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 12:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Wednesday marks the first day of a 30-month project in Newark to replace lead service lines.</p><p>The city has been facing a water crisis since 2017 when high levels of lead were first discovered in the city's supply.</p><p>"When you test it periodically you begin to see lead levels increasing over a period of time," said Mayor Ras Baraka. "We actually had to take a pipe out of the ground and send it to the EPA on the federal side. They examined it and told us that the corrosion control we were using had stopped working. It was losing its effectiveness."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/michael-sheen-talks-about-playing-serial-killer-in-prodigal-son-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/23/Michael_Sheen_as_killer_in__Prodigal_Son_0_7671610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Michael_Sheen_as_killer_in__Prodigal_Son_0_20190923125606"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Michael Sheen talks about playing serial killer in 'Prodigal Son'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/search-for-missing-5-year-old-dulce-maria-alavez-enters-day-8"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Dulce-search-1_1569241438033_7671455_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dulce-search-1_1569241438033-402429.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Search for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez enters day 8</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-category-is-love-billy-porter-makes-emmys-history-with-best-drama-actor-win-for-pose"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Billy_1569209629570_7671169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Billy Porter accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for 'Pose' onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)" title="Billy_1569209629570-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘The category is love': Billy Porter makes Emmys history with best drama actor win for ‘Pose'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/believe-her-michelle-williams-urges-respect-for-women-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/EmmysMichelleWilliams__Banner__Getty_1569207681998_7670991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Michelle Williams accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie award for 'Fosse/Verdon' onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)" title="EmmysMichelleWilliams__Banner__Getty_1569207681998-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Believe her': Michelle Williams urges respect for women in Emmy acceptance speech</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> Most Recent https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Dulce-search-1_1569241438033_7671455_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Dulce-search-1_1569241438033_7671455_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Dulce-search-1_1569241438033_7671455_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Search for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez enters day 8</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/kentucky-girl-dies-on-9th-birthday-in-freak-accident-after-bike-handle-brake-severs-artery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/GOFUNDME%20fox%20news_charlene%20charlie%20sipes_092319_1569241028616.jpg_7671454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/GOFUNDME%20fox%20news_charlene%20charlie%20sipes_092319_1569241028616.jpg_7671454_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/GOFUNDME%20fox%20news_charlene%20charlie%20sipes_092319_1569241028616.jpg_7671454_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/GOFUNDME%20fox%20news_charlene%20charlie%20sipes_092319_1569241028616.jpg_7671454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/GOFUNDME%20fox%20news_charlene%20charlie%20sipes_092319_1569241028616.jpg_7671454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Charlene&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Charlie&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;Sipes&#x20;died&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;freak&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;bicycle&#x20;accident&#x20;on&#x20;her&#x20;9th&#x20;birthday&#x20;in&#x20;Kentucky&#x20;last&#x20;week&#x2c;&#x20;officials&#x20;said&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;GoFundMe&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kentucky girl dies on 9th birthday in 'freak accident' after bike handle brake severs artery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/brooklyn-girl-missing-over-a-year-seen-in-hoboken" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/23/NYPD_JayleneJimenez_092319_1569239364916_7671437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/23/NYPD_JayleneJimenez_092319_1569239364916_7671437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/23/NYPD_JayleneJimenez_092319_1569239364916_7671437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/23/NYPD_JayleneJimenez_092319_1569239364916_7671437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/23/NYPD_JayleneJimenez_092319_1569239364916_7671437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jaylene&#x20;Jimenez&#x2c;&#x20;14&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Bleecker&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;in&#x20;Bushwick&#xa0;has&#x20;been&#x20;missing&#x20;for&#x20;more&#x20;than&#x20;a&#x20;year&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;NYPD&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Brooklyn girl missing over a year seen in Hoboken</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-issued-after-2-year-old-boy-is-abducted-by-armed-and-dangerous-father-deputies-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Merced%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office_amber%20alert%20dangerous_092319_1569238636643.png_7671433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Merced%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office_amber%20alert%20dangerous_092319_1569238636643.png_7671433_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Merced%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office_amber%20alert%20dangerous_092319_1569238636643.png_7671433_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Merced%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office_amber%20alert%20dangerous_092319_1569238636643.png_7671433_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Merced%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office_amber%20alert%20dangerous_092319_1569238636643.png_7671433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Amber alert issued after 2-year-old boy is abducted by 'armed and dangerous' father, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-rams-van-into-ex-girlfriend-s-store-igniting-blaze-cops" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/23/CitizenApp_VanIntoStoreSI_092319_1569237278148_7671426_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/23/CitizenApp_VanIntoStoreSI_092319_1569237278148_7671426_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/23/CitizenApp_VanIntoStoreSI_092319_1569237278148_7671426_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/23/CitizenApp_VanIntoStoreSI_092319_1569237278148_7671426_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/23/CitizenApp_VanIntoStoreSI_092319_1569237278148_7671426_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;man&#x20;intentionally&#x20;crashed&#x20;a&#x20;van&#x20;into&#x20;a&#x20;storefront&#x20;on&#x20;Staten&#x20;Island&#x20;setting&#x20;off&#x20;a&#x20;fire&#x2c;&#x20;said&#x20;police&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Citizen&#x20;App&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man intentionally rams van into store, igniting blaze: Cops</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3959"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div 