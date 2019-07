- Good Day New York's Mike Woods got an exclusive tour of the forecasting area of the Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas cruise ship.

Before departing from Bayonne to Bermuda, Mike caught up with resident meteorologist Jeff Van Fleet on the $1B ship.

Van Fleet monitors the conditions for nearly 60 ships including all of the Royal Caribbean vessels and their sister ships located around the world.

"My job is a little bit two-fold," said Van Fleet. "Half of the year I will be based in Miami tracking our ships through hurricane and typhoon season. The other half the year I'm out here on the ships training our officers in meteorology."

On the day Mike was aboard, Van Fleet needed to alter the ship's course as a weather disturbance was detected.

One thing not on the radar on this day was the possibility for icebergs.

"We do have a couple of ships on the cold cruises. We do have to plug into the models for icebergs," said Van Fleet.