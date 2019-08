- In the latest installment of 'Where'd You Get That?' I got a chance to check out the amazing stage outfits of the principal dancer of the Moulin Rouge in France, Claudine Van Den Bergh.

The most famous cabaret in the world was created in bohemian Paris in the late 1800's.

Its champagne fueled parties became legendary and it's beautiful dancers turned the "can can" into an iconic dance.

But few get a behind the scenes glimpse at what makes this time honored cabaret so special.

A lot goes into producing the elaborate shows.

There's usually 60 dancers on stage at one time, with 22 dressers back stage to help it all run smoothly. One-hunded and 30 years after Moulin Rouge first opened its doors, it'sallure still remains.

As principal dancer Van den Bergh is front and center at every show. But her coveted title wasn't handed to her.

She's been dancing since age two and had formal training in London.

She underwent a rigorous audition process, that tested her skills not only in dance but also in acrobatics.

Each dancer wears elaborate custom-made outfits, that usually cost more than $10,000 each.

The elaborate, bejeweled head pieces can weigh up to ten pounds, so the dancers are taught how to move in them.

It's a production of epic proportions that happens twice a night, six times a week.

For more information: MoulinRouge.fr