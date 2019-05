- Lamar Odom, the former NBA and reality TV star, is feeling good.

During his appearance on FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York,' to promote his new memoir, Darkness to Light, Odom says he's now sober.

"I'm trying to get as close to God as possible without visiting him like before," said Odom.

The 38-year-old was in a coma in 2015 after a drug-fueled binge at a brothel in Nevada. Odom suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks.

He lived to tell about it in his book which is filled with stories about addiction and infidelity.

"When you are an addict you do things that are irrational," said Odom. "Cheating on my wife is irrational."

Odom wrote about one of the cheating incidents. His ex-wife, reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, caught Odom in a hotel room with strippers. Kardashian pounced on the first woman she found.

It's a moment he regrets but acknowledges he can never repair.

"What can you say? You just try to get better every day. That is all I can do," said Odom.

Kardashian reacted to the excerpt in a text two days earlier to her former husband.

"She said LOL. I'm surprised you would even remember that," said Odom.

When asked if he'd rekindle a romance with Kardashian, Odom said he would, but he's not certain ex-wife would want the same."

"I don't know. You would have to ask her that. She will always be in my heart. We got married after 30 days out of pure love. We did business together, a successful show. If its in God's plans, I'd be down with it," said Odom.

Darkness to Light is now available wherever books are sold.