- Comedian Kathy Griffin is moving back into the spotlight after she was shunned for nearly two years by people everywhere for posting a photo of a fake severed head of President Donald Trump.

"The audience is there but the check signers as I call them still need a minute," said Griffin.

In 2017, the funny woman shared a photo standing next to a mask of Trump covered in ketchup.

It was all down hill from there.

"Nobody would take a meeting with me. Nobody would take my call. I felt like this had to be documented...I probably lost 75 percent of my friends," said Griffin.

Those friends included Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

"I had to dig myself out of this one," said Griffin.

She decided to document her time on the blacklist. That video was turned into a new documentary 'Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story' that is playing later this month at theaters across the country.

After all she has been through, Griffin doesn't entirely regret the photo.

"I really came around and didn't, said Griffin.