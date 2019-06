- It took NFL great Joe Namath nearly two years to complete his new book, "All the Way: My Life in Four Quarters" because, as he puts it, "it was tough."

"Trying to say something that you might think are private," said Namath, was the biggest challenge.

He touches on his childhood and growing up the son of a Hungarian immigrant.

"He took me to the steel mill at 11 years old and I knew I didn't want to end up there," said Namath.

He also writes about struggling with addiction.

The book will help "people with addiction and underdogs to keep the passion they have," said Namath.

Long before his days playing for the Super Bowl champion NY Jets, Namath was deciding between playing professional baseball or going to college. His mother told him he'd be doing the latter.

Once out of racially segregated Alabama where he played for the University of Alabama football team, Namath went on to have a stellar professional career.

It was during his time with the Jets that Namath got the knickname, 'Broadway Joe.'

The notorious ladies-man lived quite the life.

"Being a Gemini, you work hard here and play hard over there. We were running New York- the night life," said Namath.

Of all the stories he recounts in his new book, he leaves out what happened the night before the Super Bowl championship.

"I have never told anyone that. It was wonderful. I had to go according to the basic game plan that had been good the night before. She was a good friend. We haven't seen one another for 50 years," said Namath.