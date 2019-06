- Jesse Bongiovi, the son of legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi, and his father came up with the idea of Hampton Water rose wine, together.

Before a single drop was bottled in the south of France, Jesse and friends would drink rose and call it Hampton 'water.'

His dad referred to it as 'pink juice.'

"He kind of looked at us and said, that's not a bad idea. And that's how Hampton Water was born," said Bongiovi.

Hampton Water is now the best in the world, according to Wine Spectator.

"It's the first rose ever in Wine Spectator's Top 100 list," said Bongiovi.

The grapes used in Hampton Water grow outside Provence, France.

"It's pretty good stuff," said Bongiovi.