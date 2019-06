- The sandwich makers at All'Antico Vinaio in Florence, Italy, have come stateside and fans have taken notice.

Long lines have been forming at the pop-up shop at OTTO Enoteca e Pizzeria in Greenwich Village for the world famous sandwiches.

"The son took over and really harnessed the power of social media. Pretty soon there is a line out the door," said OTTO Enoteca e Pizzeria Chef Gaetano Arone.

At the One Fifth Ave. location the sandwiches are served on a first-come, first-served basis.

The bread is made the same way it's done in Italy and it's baked daily.

"The meats, if we don't cure them in house, we get them from Tuscany. The stuff we couldn't get in the United States we source from Tuscan salaumi makers here in the United States," said Arone.

The sandwich makers crank out 400 sandwiches in three hours.

They're open seven-days a week from Noon- 3:30 p.m. or until the bread runs out.