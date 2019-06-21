< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Italian sandwich makers draw long lines at NYC pop-up

By FOX 5 NY STAFF

Posted Jun 21 2019 01:48PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 21 2019 01:51PM EDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 01:58PM EDT class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Italian sandwich makers draw long lines at NYC pop-up&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/good-day/italian-sandwich-makers-draw-long-lines-at-nyc-pop-up" data-title="Italian sandwich makers draw long lines at NYC pop-up" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/good-day/italian-sandwich-makers-draw-long-lines-at-nyc-pop-up" addthis:title="Italian sandwich makers draw long lines at NYC pop-up"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414025111.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414025111");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414025111_414025423_140933"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WNYW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414025111_414025423_140933";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414025423","video":"576959","title":"Italian%20sandwich%20makers%20come%20stateside","caption":"Italy%27s%20famous%20%20All%E2%80%99Antico%20Vinaio%20sandwich%20shop%20has%20opened%20up%20shop%20in%20Greenwich%20Village%20for%20a%20short%20time%20only%2C","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F21%2FItalian_sandwich_makers_come_stateside_0_7430267_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F21%2FItalian_sandwich_makers_come_stateside_576959_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655747456%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DKuMd89urFIv550c2Wm3PNf38fw4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fgood-day%2Fitalian-sandwich-makers-draw-long-lines-at-nyc-pop-up"}},"createDate":"Jun 21 2019 01:51PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WNYW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414025111_414025423_140933",video:"576959",poster:"https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Italian_sandwich_makers_come_stateside_0_7430267_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Italy%2527s%2520famous%2520%2520All%25E2%2580%2599Antico%2520Vinaio%2520sandwich%2520shop%2520has%2520opened%2520up%2520shop%2520in%2520Greenwich%2520Village%2520for%2520a%2520short%2520time%2520only%252C",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/21/Italian_sandwich_makers_come_stateside_576959_1800.mp4?Expires=1655747456&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=KuMd89urFIv550c2Wm3PNf38fw4",eventLabel:"Italian%20sandwich%20makers%20come%20stateside-414025423",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fgood-day%2Fitalian-sandwich-makers-draw-long-lines-at-nyc-pop-up"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/good-day/italian-sandwich-makers-draw-long-lines-at-nyc-pop-up">FOX 5 NY STAFF </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 01:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-414025111"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 01:51PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 01:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-414025111" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414025111-414025408"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Italian_sandwich_makers_come_stateside_0_7430267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Italian_sandwich_makers_come_stateside_0_7430267_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Italian_sandwich_makers_come_stateside_0_7430267_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Italian_sandwich_makers_come_stateside_0_7430267_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Italian_sandwich_makers_come_stateside_0_7430267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414025111-414025408" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Italian_sandwich_makers_come_stateside_0_7430267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Italian_sandwich_makers_come_stateside_0_7430267_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Italian_sandwich_makers_come_stateside_0_7430267_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Italian_sandwich_makers_come_stateside_0_7430267_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Italian_sandwich_makers_come_stateside_0_7430267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - The sandwich makers at All'Antico Vinaio in Florence, Italy, have come stateside and fans have taken notice.

Long lines have been forming at the pop-up shop at OTTO Enoteca e Pizzeria in Greenwich Village for the world famous sandwiches.

"The son took over and really harnessed the power of social media. Pretty soon there is a line out the door," said OTTO Enoteca e Pizzeria Chef Gaetano Arone.

At the One Fifth Ave. location the sandwiches are served on a first-come, first-served basis.

The bread is made the same way it's done in Italy and it's baked daily.

"The meats, if we don't cure them in house, we get them from Tuscany. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nik Wallenda worries for his sister ahead of latest stunt</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 11:13AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 12:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As Nik Wallenda prepares to walk a wire 25 stories above New York's Times Square, he admits he's a little uneasy.</p><p>And for good reason: His sister, Lijana, will join him for the first time since a near-fatal accident.</p><p>Two years ago during a rehearsal for a stunt, Lijana Wallenda fell 30 feet and suffered severe injuries to her face that required reconstructive surgery.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/de-blasio-agrees-to-pay-new-nycha-head-400k" title="New head of troubled NYCHA to be paid $400K annually" data-articleId="413972949" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Lynne_Patton__New_NYCHA_Chair_was_de_Bla_0_7429323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Lynne_Patton__New_NYCHA_Chair_was_de_Bla_0_7429323_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Lynne_Patton__New_NYCHA_Chair_was_de_Bla_0_7429323_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Lynne_Patton__New_NYCHA_Chair_was_de_Bla_0_7429323_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Lynne_Patton__New_NYCHA_Chair_was_de_Bla_0_7429323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gregory Russ will receive a more than $400K salary and will be commuting from Minnesota when he begins his job as the new chairman of the NYCHA." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New head of troubled NYCHA to be paid $400K annually</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 08:02AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 11:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gregory Russ will begin his tenure as the new head of the beleaguered New York City Housing Authority on Aug. 12. With his new job comes a hefty yearly salary of more than $400K.</p><p>The previous head of NYCHA was paid $231K.</p><p>Russ will also be making a long commute, all the way from Minnesota. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/dobre-brothers-coming-to-nj" title="Dobre Brothers coming to NJ" data-articleId="413325541" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/Dobre_Brothers_0_7413490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/Dobre_Brothers_0_7413490_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/Dobre_Brothers_0_7413490_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/Dobre_Brothers_0_7413490_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/Dobre_Brothers_0_7413490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The four brothers from Maryland have more than five billion views on YouTube for their pranks, music and no-bullyng message." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dobre Brothers coming to NJ</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 12:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 12:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With more than five BILLION views on YouTube, the Dobre brothers are Internet famous.</p><p>The pranksters and singers are taking their celebrity on the road in a LIVE tour.</p><p>First stop: Jersey City on June 22.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-more-us-deaths-reported-as-dominican-official-calls-spate-of-tourist-deaths-exaggerated"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/GETTY%20resort_1561144880378.jpg_7430707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An image is shown of a resort in Punta Cana. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="1157268269_1561144880378-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 more U.S. deaths reported as Dominican official calls spate of tourist deaths 'exaggerated'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/reports-ice-to-round-up-immigrant-families-for-deportation-in-10-cities-across-us-starting-sunday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_icepolicefile_062119_1561145163372_7430542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An ICE agent is shown in a 2015 file photo. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)" title="getty_icepolicefile_062119-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Reports: ICE to round up immigrant families for deportation in 10 cities across US starting Sunday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/two-bottled-water-brands-sold-at-target-whole-foods-contain-toxic-levels-of-arsenic-report-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Water%20Bottles%20banner%20RICARDO-ZONE41.NET-FLICKR_1561144840237.png_7430540_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Display of water bottles viewed from above. (Photo: Ricardo / zone41.net / Flickr)" title="Water Bottles banner RICARDO-ZONE41.NET-FLICKR_1561144840237.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bottled water sold at Target, Walmart, Whole Foods contains toxic levels of arsenic, report finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/italian-sandwich-makers-draw-long-lines-at-nyc-pop-up"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Italian_sandwich_makers_come_stateside_0_7430267_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Italian_sandwich_makers_come_stateside_0_20190621175058"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Italian sandwich makers draw long lines at NYC pop-up</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer Most Recent

2 more U.S. deaths reported as Dominican official calls spate of tourist deaths 'exaggerated'

Washington, D.C. may become next city to allow residents to issue each other parking tickets

Teen social media personality Christian Aaron indicted on Long Island

Nassau health officials issue boil-water order for Long Beach

Reports: ICE to round up immigrant families for deportation in 10 cities across US starting Sunday 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/GETTY%20resort_1561144880378.jpg_7430707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/GETTY%20resort_1561144880378.jpg_7430707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/GETTY%20resort_1561144880378.jpg_7430707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;image&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;resort&#x20;in&#x20;Punta&#x20;Cana&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>2 more U.S. deaths reported as Dominican official calls spate of tourist deaths 'exaggerated'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/washington-dc-may-become-next-city-to-allow-residents-to-issue-each-other-parking-tickets" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/03/10/Still0310_00015_1457620991899_960197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/03/10/Still0310_00015_1457620991899_960197_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/03/10/Still0310_00015_1457620991899_960197_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/03/10/Still0310_00015_1457620991899_960197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/03/10/Still0310_00015_1457620991899_960197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="DC&#x20;Parking&#x20;Ticket" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Washington, D.C. may become next city to allow residents to issue each other parking tickets</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/social-influencer-christian-aaron-indicted" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/DR_PHIL_SHOW_CHRISTIAN_AARON_062119_1561145760544_7430666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/DR_PHIL_SHOW_CHRISTIAN_AARON_062119_1561145760544_7430666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/DR_PHIL_SHOW_CHRISTIAN_AARON_062119_1561145760544_7430666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/DR_PHIL_SHOW_CHRISTIAN_AARON_062119_1561145760544_7430666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/DR_PHIL_SHOW_CHRISTIAN_AARON_062119_1561145760544_7430666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;screenshot&#x20;of&#x20;Christian&#x20;Aaron&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;appearance&#x20;on&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;The&#x20;Dr&#x2e;&#x20;Phil&#x20;Show&#x2e;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Via&#x20;EIN&#x20;Presswire&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen social media personality Christian Aaron indicted on Long Island</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nassau-health-officials-issue-boil-water-order-for-long-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-sink-tap-water_1556647438072_7188396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-sink-tap-water_1556647438072_7188396_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-sink-tap-water_1556647438072_7188396_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-sink-tap-water_1556647438072_7188396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/30/GETTY-sink-tap-water_1556647438072_7188396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Nassau health officials issue boil-water order for Long Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/reports-ice-to-round-up-immigrant-families-for-deportation-in-10-cities-across-us-starting-sunday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_icepolicefile_062119_1561145163372_7430542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_icepolicefile_062119_1561145163372_7430542_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_icepolicefile_062119_1561145163372_7430542_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_icepolicefile_062119_1561145163372_7430542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_icepolicefile_062119_1561145163372_7430542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;ICE&#x20;agent&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;2015&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;John&#x20;Moore&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Reports: ICE to round up immigrant families for deportation in 10 cities across US starting Sunday</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3959"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Local
New York City
Long Island
New York
New Jersey
Connecticut
Fox Doc

Weather
Weather Blog
Closings
Traffic
Flight Delays
Gas Tracker

Good Day NY
Watch Live
Entertainment
Unusual
Good Day Street Talk

Health
Health Headlines
Lyme Disease

About Us
Meet the Team
Fox 5 TV Schedule
Job Opportunities
Podcasts
Contact us href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/long-island">Long Island</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-york-state">New York</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-jersey">New Jersey</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/connecticut">Connecticut</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fox-docs">Fox Doc</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/big-idea">Big Idea</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wnyw.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC 