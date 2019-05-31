< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. How to stay 'Prepared not Scared' How to stay 'Prepared not Scared' May 31 2019 09:30AM EDT 31 2019 09:30AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WNYW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410051345_410036156_111665",video:"569863",poster:"https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/How_to_stay__Prepared_not_Scared__0_7335021_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Security%2520expert%2520Bill%2520Stanton%2520sits%2520down%2520with%2520Good%2520Day%2520New%2520York%2520to%2520discuss%2520ways%2520to%2520keep%2520your%2520identity%2520safe%2520and%2520protect%2520your%2520personal%252C%2520home%2520and%2520cyber-security.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/31/How_to_stay__Prepared_not_Scared__569863_1800.mp4?Expires=1653917451&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=sTVh_Zo52UUx7tfEmj0-UQD0uxY",eventLabel:"How%20to%20stay%20%27Prepared%20not%20Scared%27-410036156",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fgood-day%2Fhow-to-stay-prepared-not-scared"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted May 31 2019 11:01AM EDT
Video Posted May 31 2019 09:30AM EDT
Updated May 31 2019 11:11AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/How_to_stay__Prepared_not_Scared__0_7335021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/How_to_stay__Prepared_not_Scared__0_7335021_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/How_to_stay__Prepared_not_Scared__0_7335021_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/How_to_stay__Prepared_not_Scared__0_7335021_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/How_to_stay__Prepared_not_Scared__0_7335021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410051345-410036141" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/How_to_stay__Prepared_not_Scared__0_7335021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/How_to_stay__Prepared_not_Scared__0_7335021_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/How_to_stay__Prepared_not_Scared__0_7335021_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/How_to_stay__Prepared_not_Scared__0_7335021_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/How_to_stay__Prepared_not_Scared__0_7335021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410051345" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Keeping yourself protected from identity theft is an ongoing challenge in our changing world, with thieves and scammers in your mailbox, on your phone and on the internet trying to steal from you. </p> <p>'Good Day New York' sat down with former NYPD officer and security expert Bill Stanton to discuss his new book, "Prepared not Scared" and the steps you can take to prevent identity theft.</p> <p>"What people don't realize is that this [your] phone is more than just a phone," Stanton said. "It's our bank account, it's our file cabinet, it has everything, pictures, video. And we trust much too easy, we put everything out there with our social media footprint. That footprint can be followed right into your phone and into our lives where they can steal your identity, take your money and potentially a lot worse."</p> <p>Stanton suggestions to stay safe include:</p> <p>- Using two-factor authentication to unlock phones<br /> - Carrying a fake wallet with a little money in it for passing through busy areas or when traveling<br /> - Shred your junk mail, prescriptions, debit and credit cards and investment statements<br /> - Turn off your phone's geo-location</p> <p>"Everybody thinks they're a Kardashian today," Stanton said. More Good Day Stories

Lamar Odom says he' can't apologize for the past, only get 'better'

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Posted May 30 2019 09:31AM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 10:13AM EDT

Lamar Odom, the former NBA and reality TV star, is feeling good.

During his appearance on FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York,' to promote his new memoir, Darkness to Light, Odom says he's now sober.

"I'm trying to get as close to God as possible without visiting him like before," said Odom.

Bronx borough president calls de Blasio presidential run 'quixotic'

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Posted May 29 2019 08:46AM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 08:51AM EDT

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. says he doesn't know why Mayor Bill de Blasio is running for President of the United States with so much to be said about his work leading the nation's largest city.

"Even when he's here physically, he has not maintained his duties as mayor," said Diaz Jr. data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Lamar_Odom___I_m_sober_and_trying_to_get_0_7329246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Lamar_Odom___I_m_sober_and_trying_to_get_0_7329246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Lamar_Odom___I_m_sober_and_trying_to_get_0_7329246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Lamar_Odom___I_m_sober_and_trying_to_get_0_7329246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Lamar_Odom___I_m_sober_and_trying_to_get_0_7329246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="'When you're  an addict, you do things that are irrational,"says Lamar Odom about his past life as told in his new memoir, Darkness to Light." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lamar Odom says he' can't apologize for the past, only get 'better'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 09:31AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 10:13AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lamar Odom, the former NBA and reality TV star, is feeling good.</p><p>During his appearance on FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York,' to promote his new memoir, Darkness to Light, Odom says he's now sober.</p><p>"I'm trying to get as close to God as possible without visiting him like before," said Odom.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/bronx-borough-president-calls-de-blasio-presidential-run-quixotic-" title="Bronx borough president calls de Blasio presidential run 'quixotic'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Diaz_Jr__slams_de_Blasio_presidential_ru_0_7322524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Diaz_Jr__slams_de_Blasio_presidential_ru_0_7322524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Diaz_Jr__slams_de_Blasio_presidential_ru_0_7322524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Diaz_Jr__slams_de_Blasio_presidential_ru_0_7322524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Diaz_Jr__slams_de_Blasio_presidential_ru_0_7322524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. says that even when Mayor Bill de Blasio is in New York City, he has not maintained his duties as mayor." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bronx borough president calls de Blasio presidential run 'quixotic'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 08:46AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 08:51AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. says he doesn't know why Mayor Bill de Blasio is running for President of the United States with so much to be said about his work leading the nation's largest city.</p><p>"Even when he's here physically, he has not maintained his duties as mayor," said Diaz Jr. during FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York.'</p><p>The three-term borough president pointed to the public housing crisis, homelessness, lack of employment and job creation as failures by the mayor.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/patient-reunited-with-heart-transplant-surgeon-15-years-later" title="Patient reunited with heart transplant surgeon 15 years later" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Patient_reunited_with_heart_transplant_s_0_7318346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Patient_reunited_with_heart_transplant_s_0_7318346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Patient_reunited_with_heart_transplant_s_0_7318346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Patient_reunited_with_heart_transplant_s_0_7318346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/28/Patient_reunited_with_heart_transplant_s_0_7318346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shelby Caban was born with a heart that did not pump blood through her body efficiently.  At 10 years old, she receive a successful heart transplant. ow 25, Caban has reunited with the surgeon who saved her life, Dr. Jonathan Chen." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Patient reunited with heart transplant surgeon 15 years later</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kerry Drew </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:15AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:21AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was an emotional meeting -- 15 years after a life-saving procedure.</p><p>A Fox 5 camera was the only one in the room as Shelby Caban, 25, was reunited with transplant surgeon Dr. Jonathan Chen, who performed her heart transplant surgery when she was just 10.</p><p>"He saved my life. He's got magic hands, a magic brain. To me, he's the person who saved me. href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/big-idea">Big Idea</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public File
Children's Programing File
Closed Captioning
TV Ratings 