- Working out is an escape for fitness and lifestyle influencer Jen Selter.

"Growing up I was actually super skinny- underweight, actually," said Selter. "I had trouble gaining weight. I got bullied for looking like a chicken. I learned how to put on muscle, eat a lot of protein," said Selter during FOX 5 morning program, 'Good Day New York.'

Eight years ago, Selter hit the gym for several hours a day. She would share her workout routines and photos to social media and developed a massive following.

Her most coveted asset is her backside.

Since then, life has changed with more demands on her time including the development of her line of protein bars, JenstaBars.

For those wanting to get fit like Selter, she suggest her protein bars, shakes and lots of lunges and squats.

"I do four sets of 12 or you do a burn-out for a minute. I pick three moves and do it in a circle," said Selter.

For more on her fitness routines, find Selter @JenSelter on social media.