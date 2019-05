- This weekend marks the unofficial start to summer, but we found out that preparing for high season in the Hamptons is very different this year.

You need two 's's'-- style and strategy. For style, travel in the new BMW 8-series. For strategy, get on the road at the perfect time so you don't sit on the LIE for five hours.

First stop, the Maidstone Hotel in East Hampton.

The house-made pastas and anything involving fish are hot items. The restaurant at the hotel offers local striped bass, local sea bass, tuna and a 30-day, dry-aged NY strip steak.

The hotel will be offering a late-night menu this summer.

"You never have to go home hungry," said Chef Ian Lichtenstein.

Something less appetizing for hoteliers this season is the bite that AirBNB is taking out of their bottom line.

Hamptons magazine publisher Lynn Scotti says not only is AirBNB challenging the traditional luxury hotel and mansion rental market, it's also squeezing real estate agents.

"What's happening, a lot of the home owners are using Air BnB and similar websites to do their own rentals," said Scotti. "The brokers are basically cut out of those deals, and the towns, specifically the Town Of East Hampton and the Town of South Hampton and even Shelter Island are placing restrictions on these rentals because of all the transients."

While real estate agents may not be sending Valentines to the AirBNB executives, Liz Debold Fusco says home owners in the Hamptons are profiting.

"Just in the summer of 2018 alone, local hosts made $40-million in total and that's money that went directly into their pockets. So it's been a huge economic boon locally," said Debold Fusco.

We asked the mayor of East Hampton if he could change something heading into the 2019 season what would it be?

"I would change the negative attitude of some of the people that come here and some of the people that live here," said Mayor Paul Rickenback. "You know it's agita because you've got people coming into the community and why not turn that frown around at turn it into a smile and say hey, enjoy what we are lucky to enjoy every day."