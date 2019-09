- Technology, design and art: all passions for entrepreneur Jordan Leyjewan, the creator of Zero Space.

It's an immersive art, technology and sound exhibit nestled next to Penn Station in Midtown.

Leyjewan was inspired by the Burning Man festival, and decided to craft his own space for modern art in New York.

Zero Space allows you to become part of the story along your journey.

"A portal to another dimension has appeared by Penn Station, and there's a secret, covert government agency you've never heard of called Z-14," said Leyjewan. "And they've been assigned to see what is happening, and you're recruited to be part of it to see what's on the other side.

Show Hours (Full Immersive Theater Experience -- 18+)

Weds-Sat: 6-10 PM Sunday: 3-7 PM

Tickets: $50 (18+ only)

Museum Hours (Open Viewing -- All Ages) Sat: 1-5 PM Sun: 11 AM - 2 PM

Tickets: $25 (ages 3-12); $35 adults