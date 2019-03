- The time to start looking "hot" is when it's "cold" out and so we gathered together a group of New Yorkers at Chelsea Piers to challenge them to be the best they can be between "now" and summertime.

Ben: I want to feel good and look good.

Ariel: I'm going to be 30 next month. By July, every angle is going to be my angle

Javier: I want to build muscle and keep it.

A beach body means something different for every person.

Kayla: I want to run around the track without feeling like I'm going to die.

Carl: Lean muscle and looking good with your clothes off.

And for some people their reasons are more complex.

Kayla Witter is a professional model. She's eighteen years old and she's also a cancer survivor.

She actually found out about modeling as a career while she was being treated for Leukemia.

"I didn't even know what a model was," said Kayla.

But even Kayla says she has room for improvement. she wants a six pack abs and to be as she put it: "Victoria's Secret ready."

Mike Nicholson is the head trainer at Chelsea Piers Fitness. He grew up at the beach in Brick, New Jersey.

He says a great beach body is more than skin deep.

"Confidence is more atttractive than anything else," said Nicholason.

If you're about to make breakfast -- hold on: You can't out-exercise a bad diet. 90-percent of fitness is diet.

You can't work out and then eat a cupcake.

Speaking of cupcakes, even the special events manager at Chelsea Piers thinks he can improve the way he looks when surf's up.

Ian: I want to be bigger. I want to pop out of the shoot a little bit like you.

Mike: In addition to working out and eating right, the city that never sleeps really should.

Mike: You earn your paychecks in the gym and you cash them at night.

What Mike means by that is that you'll be in better shape if you get a good night's sleep.

But before you do that, w ake up and hit the gym with us.