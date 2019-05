- An organization that began in 1998 after its founder was deeply moved by the sight of hospitalized children, is thriving in 2019 and turning to some big names to help further its mission.

Project Sunshine offers entertainment, companionship and support, in five countries to more than 150,000 pediatric patients. More than 18,000 volunteers help spread the sunshine.

The organization says it works hard to 'raise awareness' for the needs of the children. The group also designs fun, creative, and educational programs.

Among its fundraising events was its 20th anniversary celebration emceed by Good Day New York co-host Rosanna Scotto.

To learn more and for ways for you to get involved, visit ProjectSunshine.com.