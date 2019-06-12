< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Free pop-up fitness event in NJ Jun 12 2019 10:55AM 12 2019 10:55AM By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Posted Jun 12 2019 11:05AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 12 2019 10:55AM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 11:13AM EDT fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/good-day/free-pop-up-fitness-event-in-nj">FOX 5 NY STAFF </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 11:05AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-412238980"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 10:55AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 11:13AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-412238980" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412238980-412237764"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fitness_pop_up_event_0_7387821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fitness_pop_up_event_0_7387821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fitness_pop_up_event_0_7387821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fitness_pop_up_event_0_7387821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fitness_pop_up_event_0_7387821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412238980-412237764" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fitness_pop_up_event_0_7387821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fitness_pop_up_event_0_7387821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fitness_pop_up_event_0_7387821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fitness_pop_up_event_0_7387821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fitness_pop_up_event_0_7387821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412238980" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - At her heaviest, entertainment producer Anel Pla weighed over 200 lbs. After nearly a year of committing to exercising regularly and eating right, Pla is a new woman.</p><p>Now 90 lbs. lighter, Pla wants to help others get fit and healthy, too.</p><p>"It's not about looking good, it's about feeling good," said Pla.</p><p>The certified fitness instructor and her trainer, Michael McCook, have team up with the town of Guttenberg to host a free, pop-up fitness event.</p><p>'We are going to have a bunch of wellness trainers along with a bunch of giveaways. We are going to be offering half hour classes, from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.," said Pla.</p><p>The Five Point Zero Fitness Pop-Up Event will take place at Waterfront Park, 7200 River Road. Bongiovi is the son of legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi. Hampton Water is ranked the no. 1 rose in the world by Wine Spectator magazine." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jesse Bongiovi: Hampton Water now best in world</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 12:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 12:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jesse Bongiovi, the son of legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi, and his father came up with the idea of Hampton Water rose wine, together.</p><p>Before a single drop was bottled in the south of France, Jesse and friends would drink rose and call it Hampton 'water.' </p><p>His dad referred to it as 'pink juice.'</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/tacticus-war-of-will-favorites-at-belmont-stakes" title="Tacticus, War of Will favorites at Belmont Stakes" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/Preview_of_151st_Belmont_Stakes_0_7363156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/Preview_of_151st_Belmont_Stakes_0_7363156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/Preview_of_151st_Belmont_Stakes_0_7363156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/Preview_of_151st_Belmont_Stakes_0_7363156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/Preview_of_151st_Belmont_Stakes_0_7363156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joevia, a long-shot at the Belmont Stakes, faces Tacitus, the 9-5 favorite, and War of Will, the Preakness winner and the close second choice at 2-1." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tacticus, War of Will favorites at Belmont Stakes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:02AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) -- Trainer Todd Pletcher, always dangerous in the Belmont Stakes, sends out a pair of long shots Saturday in the final leg of the Triple Crown.</p><p>The focus of attention will fall on two other horses -- Tacitus, the 9-5 favorite, and War of Will, the Preakness winner and the close second choice at 2-1.</p><p>Bettors who ignore Pletcher do so at their peril. Pletcher's duo this year includes Spinoff, 15-1 after finishing 18th in the Kentucky Derby, and the lightly-raced Intrepid Heart at 10-1.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/how-to-stay-prepared-not-scared" title="How to stay 'Prepared not Scared'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/How_to_stay__Prepared_not_Scared__0_7335021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/How_to_stay__Prepared_not_Scared__0_7335021_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/How_to_stay__Prepared_not_Scared__0_7335021_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/How_to_stay__Prepared_not_Scared__0_7335021_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/How_to_stay__Prepared_not_Scared__0_7335021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Security expert Bill Stanton sits down with Good Day New York to discuss ways to keep your identity safe and protect your personal, home and cyber-security." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How to stay 'Prepared not Scared'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:01AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Keeping yourself protected from identity theft is an ongoing challenge in our changing world, with thieves and scammers in your mailbox, on your phone and on the internet trying to steal from you. </p><p>'Good Day New York' sat down with former NYPD officer and security expert Bill Stanton to discuss his new book, "Prepared not Scared" and the steps you can take to prevent identity theft.</p><p>"What people don't realize is that this [your] phone is more than just a phone," Stanton said. "It's our bank account, it's our file cabinet, it has everything, pictures, video. And we trust much too easy, we put everything out there with our social media footprint. That footprint can be followed right into your phone and into our lives where they can steal your identity, take your money and potentially a lot worse."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/toddler-s-drowning-sparks-water-safety-awareness"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/Toddler_s_drowning_sparks_water_safety_a_0_7387848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Toddler_s_drowning_sparks_water_safety_a_0_20190612153808"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Toddler's drowning sparks water safety awareness</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/free-pop-up-fitness-event-in-nj"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fitness_pop_up_event_0_7387821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fitness_pop_up_event_0_20190612145550"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Free pop-up fitness event in NJ</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-no-kids-in-cages-art-installations-pop-up-around-nyc"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/JohnCastrillon_NoKidsInCages_061219_1560348155836_7387713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The '#NoKidsInCages' art installation was erected at McCarren Park in Brooklyn. Photo credit: John Castrillon." title="JohnCastrillon_NoKidsInCages_061219_1560348155836.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'No Kids in Cages' art installations pop up around NYC</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uber-unveiling-plans-for-flying-taxi-program"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/WTTG_UberFlyingTaxi%20_OP_6_CP__1560341256332.jpg_7387406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Uber unveiling plans for flying taxi program" title="WTTG_UberFlyingTaxi (6)_1560341256332.jpg-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Uber unveiling plans for flying taxi program</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sheriff-teen-shoots-kills-victim-during-fight-over-video-game-controller" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Sheriff: Teen shoots, kills victim during fight over video game controller</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arts-fest-returns-after-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/06/17/trenton_arts_festival_nj_02_061718_1529239069639_5674057_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/06/17/trenton_arts_festival_nj_02_061718_1529239069639_5674057_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/06/17/trenton_arts_festival_nj_02_061718_1529239069639_5674057_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/06/17/trenton_arts_festival_nj_02_061718_1529239069639_5674057_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/06/17/trenton_arts_festival_nj_02_061718_1529239069639_5674057_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'All Night' arts fest returns after shooting, but won't go all night</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/toddler-s-drowning-sparks-water-safety-awareness" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/Toddler_s_drowning_sparks_water_safety_a_0_7387848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/Toddler_s_drowning_sparks_water_safety_a_0_7387848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/Toddler_s_drowning_sparks_water_safety_a_0_7387848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/Toddler_s_drowning_sparks_water_safety_a_0_7387848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/Toddler_s_drowning_sparks_water_safety_a_0_7387848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Toddler's drowning sparks water safety awareness</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mom-slain-children-asks-mercy-ex-husband" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/WJZY%20TImothy%20Jones%20Jr%20061019_1560353069325.jpg_7387688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/WJZY%20TImothy%20Jones%20Jr%20061019_1560353069325.jpg_7387688_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/WJZY%20TImothy%20Jones%20Jr%20061019_1560353069325.jpg_7387688_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/WJZY%20TImothy%20Jones%20Jr%20061019_1560353069325.jpg_7387688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/WJZY%20TImothy%20Jones%20Jr%20061019_1560353069325.jpg_7387688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Timothy&#x20;Jones&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x20;was&#x20;found&#x20;guilty&#x20;Tuesday&#x20;of&#x20;murdering&#x20;his&#x20;five&#x20;children&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;fit&#x20;of&#x20;rage&#x20;in&#x20;2014&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mom of slain children asks mercy for ex-husband in his trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/free-pop-up-fitness-event-in-nj" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fitness_pop_up_event_0_7387821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fitness_pop_up_event_0_7387821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fitness_pop_up_event_0_7387821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fitness_pop_up_event_0_7387821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fitness_pop_up_event_0_7387821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Free pop-up fitness event in NJ</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> 