- At her heaviest, entertainment producer Anel Pla weighed over 200 lbs. After nearly a year of committing to exercising regularly and eating right, Pla is a new woman.

Now 90 lbs. lighter, Pla wants to help others get fit and healthy, too.

"It's not about looking good, it's about feeling good," said Pla.

The certified fitness instructor and her trainer, Michael McCook, have team up with the town of Guttenberg to host a free, pop-up fitness event.

'We are going to have a bunch of wellness trainers along with a bunch of giveaways. We are going to be offering half hour classes, from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.," said Pla.

The Five Point Zero Fitness Pop-Up Event will take place at Waterfront Park, 7200 River Road. Guttenberg.