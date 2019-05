- Eric Trump, one of President Donald Trump's sons and advisers, says he's likely received more subpoenas from Congress "than any person in the history of this country."

Speaking on FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York,' Trump says he is being attacked, often, over things out of the scope of reason.

"The way they attack us. The way they attack my family. The way they attack Tiffany. The way they attack my wife," said Trump.

Sometimes he complies with the requests but not always.

"If they're for nonsense and they want to ask for my wife's bank account, then no, I'm not going to supply that. But if they have a legislative purpose, then we're happy to comply," said Trump.

At the end of the day, Trump says it's damaging to the country.

"How far does this go? If the Democrats can subpoena Republicans does that mean that Republicans who control the Senate can just start ad nauseam subpoenaing every Democrat and the wives of every Democrat? Where does it end? Is that the kind of system we want to be in?" said Trump.

The goal of the Trump administration's biggest critics on Capitol Hill is to distract from the President's successes.

"They don't want to focus on health care. They don't want to focus on immigration. They don't want to focus on education. You know what they want to do? They want to parade people around like Michael Cohen and waste everyone's time," said Trump.

The former personal lawyer to President Trump was sent to prison.

"He did a lot of really, really bad things. That's why Michael Cohen is in jail, nothing to do with our family," said Trump.