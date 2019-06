- With more than five BILLION views on YouTube, the Dobre brothers are Internet famous.

The pranksters and singers are taking their celebrity on the road in a LIVE tour.

First stop: Jersey City on June 22.

"We're going to be doing a lot of audience engagement- bringing them on stage with us, dancing, singing all of our songs and we're going to be competing against each other in different contests," said Cyrus Dobre.

What they might not be doing on stage is repeating one of their worst pranks ever, pulled on their parents.

"We put 10,000 mouse traps in their living room and they couldn't walk," said Lucas Dobre.

For more from the Dobre Brothers, check them out live on tour. For tickets, visit: DobreBrothersTour.com.