- Sometimes it’s tough to find the words to comfort someone during a loss of a loved one, a loss of a job or illness.

But two sisters from Westchester County, New York are taking their own personal tragedy and paying it forward with a fresh new way to show someone you care.

It’s called Beyond Flowers and Food and it’s all about thoughtful gifts for life’s tough situations

Their mission is to strike the right balance when someone you love is going through a tough time.

Beth Turner and Katie McCorry put together beautiful packages for your loved ones depending on what they are going through.

Gifts range from $30 and up and a full list of their products can be found at beyondflowersandfood.com.