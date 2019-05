- Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. says he doesn't know why Mayor Bill de Blasio is running for President of the United States with so much to be said about his work leading the nation's largest city.

"Even when he's here physically, he has not maintained his duties as mayor," said Diaz Jr. during FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York.'

The three-term borough president pointed to the public housing crisis, homelessness, lack of employment and job creation as failures by the mayor.

"His record is still incomplete here," said Diaz Jr.

While he questions the mayor's decision to run for the White House, Diaz Jr. says a special committee that has the authority to oust the mayor will not take up the issue.

"Unless he totally abandons the city of New York," said Diaz Jr.