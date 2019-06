- Tiffany Jenkins is a wife, mother, author, content creator and recovering addict with more than three million followers on social media and over 200 million video views to date.

Best known for her blog, Juggling the Jenkins, and hilarious viral Facebook videos, Jenkins speaks shamelessly, openly and honestly about her past, as well as her struggles with depression and anxiety.

She shares stories not-previously covered in her newly-published book “High Achiever: The Incredible True Story of One Addict’s Double Life” and blog.

She will also be answering audience questions in a candid evening full of humor, compassion, and friends in the Tiffany Jenkins LIVE tour.

For tickets, visit:

TiffanyJenkinsLive.com