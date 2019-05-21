< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Alice Marie Johnson's book 'After Life' thanks Kim Kardashian West data-article-id="408136172" data-article-version="1.0">Alice Marie Johnson's book 'After Life' thanks Kim Kardashian West</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-408136172" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Alice Marie Johnson's book 'After Life' thanks Kim Kardashian West&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/good-day/alice-marie-johnson-s-book-after-life-thanks-kim-kardashian-west" data-title="Alice Marie Johnson's book 'After Life' thanks Kim Kardashian West" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/good-day/alice-marie-johnson-s-book-after-life-thanks-kim-kardashian-west" addthis:title="Alice Marie By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Posted May 21 2019 09:50AM EDT
Video Posted May 21 2019 09:51AM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 10:28AM EDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/Alice_Marie_Johnson_0_7297160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/Alice_Marie_Johnson_0_7297160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/Alice_Marie_Johnson_0_7297160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/Alice_Marie_Johnson_0_7297160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/Alice_Marie_Johnson_0_7297160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408136172-408136178" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/Alice_Marie_Johnson_0_7297160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/Alice_Marie_Johnson_0_7297160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/Alice_Marie_Johnson_0_7297160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/Alice_Marie_Johnson_0_7297160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/Alice_Marie_Johnson_0_7297160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408136172" Kim Kardashian reportedly helps free 17 inmates This is my book launch," said Alice Marie Johnson.</p><p>The former prisoner's story of exoneration after 21 years in lock-up made headlines. She was released in 2018 after President Donald Trump commuted her sentence.</p><p>Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West was instrumental in Johnson's release. She wrote the foreword to Johnson's book, one that brings tears to Johnson's eyes every time she reads it. </p><p>"That night I couldn't stop thinking about Alice. Her story haunted me. Imagine spending two decades in a prison cell, away from family and friends, watching life pass you by from a window that never opens," wrote Kardashian West, in part.</p><p>"Kim wrote that herself. No writer helped her do that. She wrote that from her heart. She wrote that from her pen to her paper. I am so honored that she wrote the foreword for me. It never gets old reading that. Eric Trump says family is constantly sent subpoenas

More Good Day Stories

Eric Trump says family is constantly sent subpoenas
By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Posted May 20 2019 08:49AM EDT
Updated May 20 2019 12:41PM EDT

Eric Trump, one of President Donald Trump's sons and advisers, says he's likely received more subpoenas from Congress "than any person in the history of this country."

Speaking on FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York,' Trump says he is being attacked, often, over things out of the scope of reason. data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/20/Eric_Trump_0_7290303_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/20/Eric_Trump_0_7290303_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/20/Eric_Trump_0_7290303_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/20/Eric_Trump_0_7290303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump's son and adviser describes the onslaught of subpoenas he and his family have been receiving." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Eric Trump says family is constantly sent subpoenas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 08:49AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 12:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Eric Trump, one of President Donald Trump's sons and advisers, says he's likely received more subpoenas from Congress "than any person in the history of this country."</p><p>Speaking on FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York,' Trump says he is being attacked, often, over things out of the scope of reason.</p><p>"The way they attack us. The way they attack my family. The way they attack Tiffany. Exclusive tour of 160 Leroy Street
By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Posted May 17 2019 10:05AM EDT
Updated May 17 2019 10:10AM EDT

The curvaceous, new residential building at 160 Leroy Street in Manhattan is the creation of nightlife king, hotelier, and now developer, Ian Schrager.

"I can't tell people how to live," said Schrager. "I can provide the platform for it. New mammogram technique promises less discomfort
Posted May 15 2019 12:03PM EDT

Mammograms are vital in the early detection of breast cancer. Still, most women dread them.</p><p>Linda Garofolo, a patient at Suffolk imaging called her yearly mammogram, "Painful, uncomfortable. Featured Videos

Texas deputy vehicle hit by train, flipped over

The Fox 5 Weather blog

High school valedictorian earns more than $3M in scholarships amid homelessness, loss of father

Illinois zoo forced to euthanize flamingo after child throws rock into enclosure (Midland County Sheriff’s Office)" title="KTBC deputy hit by train_1558470518313.jpg-407693.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Texas deputy vehicle hit by train, flipped over</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/high-school-valedictorian-earns-more-than-3m-in-scholarships-amid-homelessness-loss-of-father"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/GCTAMYTUPAC_MOSLEY_HIGH_SCHOOL_GRADUATE-5ce499972f64e300c3a5da0d_1_May_22_2019_1_16_56_poster_1558488636978_7300014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tupac Mosley, 17, graduated Sunday from Raleigh Egypt High School, after achieving a 4.3 GPA. He was also accepted to more than 40 schools. (Photo Credit: Shelby County Schools)" title="GCTAMYTUPAC_MOSLEY_HIGH_SCHOOL_GRADUATE-5ce499972f64e300c3a5da0d_1_May_22_2019_1_16_56_poster_1558488636978-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>High school valedictorian earns more than $3M in scholarships amid homelessness, loss of father</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/illinois-zoo-forced-to-euthanize-flamingo-after-child-throws-rock-into-enclosure"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/flmaingo_1558488234703_7299877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Flamingos stand in their enclosure. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)" title="flmaingo_1558488234703-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Illinois zoo forced to euthanize flamingo after child throws rock into enclosure</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent

Texas deputy vehicle hit by train, flipped over

The Fox 5 Weather blog

New York senator puts brakes on ban on texting while crossing street

High school valedictorian earns more than $3M in scholarships amid homelessness, loss of father

Illinois zoo forced to euthanize flamingo after child throws rock into enclosure 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/21/KTBC%20deputy%20hit%20by%20train_1558470518313.jpg_7298852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;quot&#x3b;The&#x20;deputy&#x20;was&#x20;responding&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;call&#x20;of&#x20;an&#x20;infant&#x20;having&#x20;breathing&#x20;issues&#x20;when&#x20;the&#x20;accident&#x20;happened&#x2e;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Midland&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Texas deputy vehicle hit by train, flipped over</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texting-while-crossing-street-ban" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX5NY_TEXTING_WALKING_1_052119_1558490132524_7300107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX5NY_TEXTING_WALKING_1_052119_1558490132524_7300107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX5NY_TEXTING_WALKING_1_052119_1558490132524_7300107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX5NY_TEXTING_WALKING_1_052119_1558490132524_7300107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX5NY_TEXTING_WALKING_1_052119_1558490132524_7300107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;FOX&#x20;5&#x20;NY&#x20;file&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New York senator puts brakes on ban on texting while crossing street</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/high-school-valedictorian-earns-more-than-3m-in-scholarships-amid-homelessness-loss-of-father" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/GCTAMYTUPAC_MOSLEY_HIGH_SCHOOL_GRADUATE-5ce499972f64e300c3a5da0d_1_May_22_2019_1_16_56_poster_1558488636978_7300014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/GCTAMYTUPAC_MOSLEY_HIGH_SCHOOL_GRADUATE-5ce499972f64e300c3a5da0d_1_May_22_2019_1_16_56_poster_1558488636978_7300014_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/GCTAMYTUPAC_MOSLEY_HIGH_SCHOOL_GRADUATE-5ce499972f64e300c3a5da0d_1_May_22_2019_1_16_56_poster_1558488636978_7300014_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/GCTAMYTUPAC_MOSLEY_HIGH_SCHOOL_GRADUATE-5ce499972f64e300c3a5da0d_1_May_22_2019_1_16_56_poster_1558488636978_7300014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/GCTAMYTUPAC_MOSLEY_HIGH_SCHOOL_GRADUATE-5ce499972f64e300c3a5da0d_1_May_22_2019_1_16_56_poster_1558488636978_7300014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tupac&#x20;Mosley&#x2c;&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;graduated&#x20;Sunday&#x20;from&#x20;Raleigh&#x20;Egypt&#x20;High&#x20;School&#x2c;&#x20;after&#x20;achieving&#x20;a&#x20;4&#x2e;3&#x20;GPA&#x2e;&#x20;He&#x20;was&#x20;also&#x20;accepted&#x20;to&#x20;more&#x20;than&#x20;40&#x20;schools&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Shelby&#x20;County&#x20;Schools&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>High school valedictorian earns more than $3M in scholarships amid homelessness, loss of father</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/illinois-zoo-forced-to-euthanize-flamingo-after-child-throws-rock-into-enclosure" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/flmaingo_1558488234703_7299877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/flmaingo_1558488234703_7299877_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/flmaingo_1558488234703_7299877_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/flmaingo_1558488234703_7299877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/flmaingo_1558488234703_7299877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;Flamingos&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;stand&#x20;in&#x20;their&#x20;enclosure&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dan&#x20;Kitwood&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois zoo forced to euthanize flamingo after child throws rock into enclosure</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More 