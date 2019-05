Related Headlines Kim Kardashian reportedly helps free 17 inmates

- "How appropriate that I am here on Good Day New York because this is a good day for me. This is my book launch," said Alice Marie Johnson.

The former prisoner's story of exoneration after 21 years in lock-up made headlines. She was released in 2018 after President Donald Trump commuted her sentence.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West was instrumental in Johnson's release. She wrote the foreword to Johnson's book, one that brings tears to Johnson's eyes every time she reads it.

"That night I couldn't stop thinking about Alice. Her story haunted me. Imagine spending two decades in a prison cell, away from family and friends, watching life pass you by from a window that never opens," wrote Kardashian West, in part.

"Kim wrote that herself. No writer helped her do that. She wrote that from her heart. She wrote that from her pen to her paper. I am so honored that she wrote the foreword for me. It never gets old reading that. I'm still amazed how every piece came into place to make this happen and I'm still amazed at Kim's genuine heart and love for me," said Johnson.

The book was already a Best-Seller on Amazon on Tuesday in the African American Demographic Studies category.

Johnson is now living in Georgia with her daughter and her 15-month-old twins.

"Coming into this new world is like stepping out into a new world," said Johnson.