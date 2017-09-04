Luke Elliot performs

- Rolling Stone has compared him to the likes of Bob Dylan, Tom Waits and Leonard Cohen and he's being managed by Rihanna's former co-manager so there are a lot of expectations for New Jersey native Luke Elliot.

After spending two years of successful touring in Europe, Elliot is back in the United States to tour.

His new album is called "Dressed for the Occasion" and he performed from it on Good Day New York on Labor Day.

He will perform on October 24th at the Mercury Lounge.