Head lice: how to prevent and treat

- Head lice which are blood-sucking parasites easily spread among school-aged children. The best way to deal with lice is to prevent an infestation. But once you have lice, there are several steps to take to get rid of them.

Here's how do it:

Check your child's hair early and often.

Look for crawling, tiny parasites. The eggs lice leave are round and tear-dropped.

Keep in mind that they only crawl. They do not jump.

A professional lice comb is essential.

Use it once a week, to comb out the hair. Use essential oils including rosemary, peppermint and lavender on your child's hair.

Don't wash your child's hair daily.

Don't allow them to share brushes or hats.

Blow dry hair.

Other things to keep in mind: not everyone itches from a lice infestation. Lice also likes clean, beautiful hair.

You can also visit a professional lice removal expert for help.