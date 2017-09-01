Recipe for Miso Cod with Pickled Cucumber

- Recipe for Miso Code with Pickled Cucumber provided by MEGU at Dream New York Downtown.

MISO MARINADE INGREDIENTS:

Cod 4ea/6oz

Red miso 1 lb

Sake 1 cup

Sugar 1 cup

Mirin 1 cup

Vegetable Oil

Basil Oil, Chili Oil, Pea Shoots and Hajikami (for assembly)

PROCEDURE:

1. Boil all ingredients together and reduce down to simmer for 15 minutes, until 40 percent reduced.

2. Cool it down.

3. Place the cod in a plastic bag with 1.5 cups of the marinade and let sit in the fridge for at least 2 hours.

4. Heat the pan and add a tablespoon of oil, and sear the cod 1 minute on each side.

5. Glaze it with the 2 tbsp of miso.

6. Finish it in the oven for 5 minutes.

7. Garnish with Basil Oil, Chili Oil, Pea Shoots, Hajikami, and Pickled Cucumber (recipe below).

PICKLED CUCUMBER:

INGREDIENTS:

Cucumber (thinly sliced, 3inches long) 2

Rice Vinegar ½ cup

Sugar ¼ cup

Marinate for at least two hours.