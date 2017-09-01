Recipe for Miso Cod with Pickled Cucumber
NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Recipe for Miso Code with Pickled Cucumber provided by MEGU at Dream New York Downtown.
MISO MARINADE INGREDIENTS:
Cod 4ea/6oz
Red miso 1 lb
Sake 1 cup
Sugar 1 cup
Mirin 1 cup
Vegetable Oil
Basil Oil, Chili Oil, Pea Shoots and Hajikami (for assembly)
PROCEDURE:
1. Boil all ingredients together and reduce down to simmer for 15 minutes, until 40 percent reduced.
2. Cool it down.
3. Place the cod in a plastic bag with 1.5 cups of the marinade and let sit in the fridge for at least 2 hours.
4. Heat the pan and add a tablespoon of oil, and sear the cod 1 minute on each side.
5. Glaze it with the 2 tbsp of miso.
6. Finish it in the oven for 5 minutes.
7. Garnish with Basil Oil, Chili Oil, Pea Shoots, Hajikami, and Pickled Cucumber (recipe below).
PICKLED CUCUMBER:
INGREDIENTS:
Cucumber (thinly sliced, 3inches long) 2
Rice Vinegar ½ cup
Sugar ¼ cup
Marinate for at least two hours.