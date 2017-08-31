What if Diana had lived? Bestselling author imagines her life

- August 31, 2017, marks the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's tragic death. She was 36.

The world mourned the loss of this amazing woman. But what if she hadn't died and instead survived that car crash in Paris? That is the subject of a new novel called "Imagining Diana" by bestselling author Diane Clehane.

In "Imagining Diana," Diana moves to the United States for a fresh start. She lives in New York City and starts a romance with an American financier. The novel imagines how Diana would have interacted with her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

People magazine included "Imagining Diana" on its list of the best books about Princess Diana and her boys.