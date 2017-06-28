Melissa Francis credits Michael Landon for work ethic

- Melissa Francis played Cassandra Cooper Ingalls on the iconic TV show, 'The Little House on the Prairie.' Francis credits show creator Michael Landon for much of her success in the workforce.

"He was tough. He was the boss. He was the first one there in the morning and the last one to leave at the end of the day. He was tight with the buck because it was his money. He taught us all that work ethic and we had fun too," said Francis.

Landon was also cheap.

"Michael Landon really taught us about the value of that paycheck. He expected us to work like adults because we were making adult paychecks. One of the reasons why we didn't end up in rehab like so many kids actors is that Michael taught us that lesson: work hard, show up and he expected us to have our lines learned," said Francis.

The FOX News and FOX Business host shares more about her life on set of the hit show in her new book, 'Lessons From The Prairie: The Surprising Secrets to Happiness, Success And (Sometimes Just) Survival I Learned on America's Favorite Show.'