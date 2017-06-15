Should you leave New York City for the suburbs?

When it comes to deciding whether to leave the city for suburbia, people are often conflicted. So a group of women from various backgrounds have come together to help others make that decision.

- When it comes to deciding whether to leave the city for suburbia, people are often conflicted: more space for less money versus smaller homes but access to world class shopping, entertainment and more?

A group of realtors from various backgrounds have come together to help others make that decision.

Rebecca Kirschner, Rachel Koenig, Derin Edip-Walden and Amanda Wasserman regularly host a panel discussion called 'Stay or Go?'

The group's next event will take place on Monday, June 19 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Petaluma on 1st Ave. and 73rd St. in Manhattan.

For more information, visit:

http://www.platinumdr.com/

https://www.compass.com/search/nyc/?start=0&order=5&listingTypes=2&lat=40.7748&lng=-73.9618&zoom=13

Platinum Drive Realty | www.platinumdr.com

Zachary M. Harrison

President & Co-Founder

Licensed Real Estate Broker

M: (917) 299.7832

Email: zharrison@platinumdr.com

Heather Harrison

Executive Vice President & Co-Founder

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

M: (917) 299.7490

Email: hharrison@platinumdr.com

O: (914) 725.7737



Compass | www.compass.com

Rachel Koenig

Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker

10 East 53rd Street, 15th Floor

New York, NY 10022

M: (917) 572.5098

O: (646) 880.5920

Email: rachel.koenig@compass.com



Titles of New York| www.titlesofnewyork.com

Amanda Wasserman

Senior Sales Executive/Title Closer

M: (917) 741-4607

O: (212) 486-0070

Email: Amanda@titlesofnewyork.com

Derin Edip Walden ESQ.| www.edipwaldenlaw.com

Attorney at Law

M : (917)991-6004

O: (914)517-7584

Email: derin@edipwalden.com