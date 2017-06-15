Should you leave New York City for the suburbs?
NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - When it comes to deciding whether to leave the city for suburbia, people are often conflicted: more space for less money versus smaller homes but access to world class shopping, entertainment and more?
A group of realtors from various backgrounds have come together to help others make that decision.
Rebecca Kirschner, Rachel Koenig, Derin Edip-Walden and Amanda Wasserman regularly host a panel discussion called 'Stay or Go?'
The group's next event will take place on Monday, June 19 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Petaluma on 1st Ave. and 73rd St. in Manhattan.
