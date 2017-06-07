Happy Global Running Day

- June 7 is Global Running Day. To celebrate, one elite running organization is trying to set a world record.

250 participants at the New York Road Runners Run Center in Manhattan will attempt to break the record for most people ever to complete a treadmill relay.

Each runner must finish a mile in 9 minutes and 41 seconds or faster to set the record.

Whether on a treadmill or in the great outdoors, Global Running Day is about encouraging people to get out and get moving.

"Running is really engaging and it's very easy to do," NYRR President Peter Ciaccia said.

For more information on Global Running Day and to find an event near you, visit GlobalRunningDay.org.