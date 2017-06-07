Kid Capri and Doug E. Fresh: 'Last of dying breed'

- Legendary DJ and producer Kid Capri was an eye witness to the birth of hip-hop.

"I grew up five minutes away from the park (in the Bronx) where hip hop started," said Kid Capri. "I was a little kid. I saw everything that was going on. I was too young too young to go to places like Renaissance and Harlem World, but I used to stand outside just see the people walk in. I had all the mix tapes and all the show tapes."

The musical movement known as hip-hop will be celebrated during Global Hip Hop Day on June 8.

The Bronx is holding a special event featuring Kid Capri and the inventor of the beat box, Doug E. Fresh.

"In school I used to play the trumpet," said Doug E. Fresh. "They stopped the (music) programs in the school. I would walk home but I would still practice some of the things I would do and I eventually created this thing called the beat box."

Hip hop started as an enjoyment of music, the legends told Good Day New York, but it's gone a different way.

"There was no money involved. There was no money. There was no business," said Capri.

"We are the last of a dying breed. We truly love hip hop. We appreciate what it's done for the world. We represent the positive of what hip hop was created for. Back in the days, hip hop was the alternative to gang violence. Guys used to fight so instead of fighting, they'd battle DJ'ing. They'd battle dancing," said Doug E. Fresh.

The hip hop icons will be on hand for a community block party at the Cedar Playground in the Bronx on Thursday from 5 pm- 7 pm.