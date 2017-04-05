Robert De Niro says Trump is "still a mutt" Good Day Robert De Niro says Trump is "still a mutt" Hollywood star Robert De Niro is still no fan of President Donald Trump.

The New Yorker recently spoke with Good Day New York co-host Rosanna Scotto about the upcoming TriBeCa Film Festival, which he co-founded, when she asked him about past negative comments he made about then candidate Trump and his administration's cuts to arts funding.

Like the video from October 2016 in which De Niro said Trump was a "mutt," once again, the 'Goodfellas' star didn't mince words.

"I can't articulate it well other than to say it's ridiculous, it's idiotic. This guy has sullied the presidency. He's debased the presidency. It's just beyond surreal what this guy has done," said De Niro.

You called him a "mutt.'

"He's a mutt," said De Niro.

You still feel he's a "mutt?"

"Every word I said then I mean today. He's still a mutt," said De Niro.