Yadarquiris Molina and Jasmine Molina are sisters. Both officers work at the 42 Precinct in the Bronx. (FOX 5 NY) Good Day Long lost sisters are both cops at same precinct Sisters Yadarquiris Molina and Jasmine Molina were 4-years-old and 2-years-old, respectively, when they first, and last, saw each other.

Fast forward to 2014, and both ladies were NYPD officers working out of the same precinct with lockers next to each other.

One day, Officer Yadarquiris Molina chatted up fellow Officer Jasmine Molina after a nagging feeling that she could be related to her.

“It’s something I felt inside. It could be her. I knew I had a sister named Jasmine,” Yadarquiris Molina told FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York.'

After conducting some research including a cross-background check, they ladies discovered that they were in fact related.

“We were very shocked. I also knew I had siblings but I never got the chance to meet them," said Officer Jasmine Molina.

The sisters share a father who passed away in 2015. Their reunification is divine intervention as far as they're concerned.

“It is a sign from God. I definitely think so," said Jasmine Molina.

Along with being NYPD officers in the Bronx, the sisters both love Mexican food, speak Spanish, and said English was their favorite subject in school.

"We have the same personalities," said Yadarquiris Molina.