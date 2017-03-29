2-day concert featuring Eagles, Journey, Fleetwood Mac, more

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Mar 29 2017 12:21PM EDT

Updated:Mar 29 2017 12:56PM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - CitiField will be rocking this summer when six of the greatest bands in history take the stage for The Classic East. The two-day event is produced by Live Nation.

The Eagles, Steely Dan and The Doobie Bothers are each set to perform full shows on Saturday, July 29.

Fleetwood Mac, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire take the stage on Sunday, July 30.

Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices start at $150 for both nights.

For more information, visit TheClassicEast.com.

