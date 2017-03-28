Rachel Dolezal says she's 'trans-black' Good Day Rachel Dolezal says she's 'trans-black' Former NAACP Spokane leader Rachel Dolezal says she's 'trans-black'-- she was born to white parents but has a black identity.

"It's not in our vocabulary yet. We need to start thinking of - does rigidly enforcing race and culture do more harm than good?" said Dolezal.

In 2015, the now 40-year-old civil rights leader and mother was fired by the Spokane chapter of the NAACP because she led others to believe she was black.

The story became an international sensation, and Dolezal lost the various jobs by which she pieced together a modest living.

"I was presented as a con and a fraud and a liar," Dolezal told The Associated Press this week. "I think some of the treatment was pretty cruel."

Dolezal has written a book about her ordeal titled "In Full Color: Finding My Way In A Black and White World."

"The book I wrote ... to advance the conversation of race and to encourage people to be exactly who they are. The NAACP has endorsed my book," said Dolezal.