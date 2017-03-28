Once conjoined, twin girls are thriving [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Ballanie Camacho and Bellanie Camacho Good Day Once conjoined, twin girls are thriving Like any new parents, the Camachos of the Dominican Republic were very anxious to meet their twin girls. On the day of their births, joy turned to shock when the girls were born conjoined.

Ballanie and Bellanie were joined at the tail bone. They shared a backbone along with some of the intestinal and reproductive tracts.

Back in Westchester County, word came to surgeons that the Camachos were looking for doctors willing to separate the girls.

In January, the brilliant surgeons at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital in Valhalla completed the 21-hour operation.

Months later, Balline is crawling and Belline is close behind.

"We're very happy because this is a dream come true," said Abel Camacho.

"We were very nervous but right now we are very satisfied. The doctors, the hospital, the nurses did a very good job," said Laurilin Celadilla.

The next step will be to raise enough funds to continue the girls' medical treatments which will likely include additional surgeries.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/2PY5BGK