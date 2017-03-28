'How to be a Bawse' is about working hard, says Lilly Singh Good Day 'How to be a Bawse' is about working hard, says Lilly Singh 'How To Be A Bawse' is YouTube superstar Lilly Singh's first book. In it, she talks about her rise to fame. "I went through a period of depression. I was 21. I discovered a YouTube video and I was blown away," said Singh.

- 'How To Be A Bawse' is YouTube superstar Lilly Singh's memoir. In it, she talks about her rise to fame. "I went through a period of depression. I was 21. I discovered a YouTube video and I was blown away," said Singh.

Her channel, which has more 10 million subscribers and has been viewed 1.5 billion times, is a 24/7 job.

"It's quite difficult. I always said I didn't want a 9-5 job. Making a video that is seven minutes takes a long time and takes a lot of people," said Singh.

The 28-year-old from Canada is on on a two-month international book tour.

"The book is a guide book on how not to survive life but how to conquer life. It's about being a 'bawse' in every aspect of your life. It's my way of bringing back the art of working hard for your goals," said Singh.

Singh is signing copies of her book at the 92ndSt Y and Bookends in Ridgewood, New Jersey on Mar. 29.