Good Day Cafe: Limani Seafood Grill Good Day Good Day Cafe: Limani Seafood Grill Limani Seafood Grill in Westfield, New Jersey, is known for its delicious Mediterranean food. In honor of the upcoming Greek Independence Day Parade in New York, husband-and-wife team George Vastardis, executive chef and owner, and Vasilia Vastardis, manager, came to the Good Day Cafe to demonstrate some of their favorite dishes.

http://www.limaniseafood.com/

SHRIMP SANTORINI

12 large wild shrimp, shelled, peeled and deveined

4 ounces Wondra flour (used to sauté seafood)

2 ounces shallots, chopped

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil (our favorite ingredient)

2 ounces ouzo

1 lemon, freshly juiced - no pits

Fresh Greek oregano leaves

1/4 cup creamy feta

6 crushed garlic cloves

1/2 cup plum tomato sauce

Dash sugar

Dash sea salt

Dash butcher-cracked black pepper

Pre-heat extra virgin olive oil in sauté pan.

Dust shrimp with four, till whole shrimp is lightly covered. Cook shrimp in heated olive oil for 1 minute, then switch sides for another minute. Remove shrimp from pan

Add garlic and shallots to shrimp, brown for 30 seconds. Add ouzo, and don't forget to take a shot while you are at it.

Add plum tomato sauce and cook for another 2 minutes. Add feta and stir with wooden spoon.

As soon as feta has melted, pour over your shrimp platter. Sprinkle fresh oregano over platter. Decorate your dish with parsley

Great if served with jasmine white rice or orzo.