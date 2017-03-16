Conor McGregor to escort Michael Conlan into MSG ring Good Day Conor McGregor to escort Michael Conlan into MSG ring "I'm going to go straight through him and take his head off," said Michael Conlan about Tim Ibarra. The Irish boxing star and Olympic bronze medalist will step into the ring with Ibarra at The Theater at Madison Square Garden at about 10 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day.

- "I'm going to go straight through him and take his head off," said Michael Conlan about Tim Ibarra.

The Irish boxing star and Olympic bronze medalist will step into the ring with Ibarra at The Theater at Madison Square Garden at about 10 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day.

Escorting him for his professional debut will be none other than UFC star and fellow Irishman Conor McGregor.

"I have the hope of a nation behind me. It's been great so far, the support. Even here in New York, there are so many Irish Americans coming. It's going to be phenomenal. It's really, really special," said Conlan.

The junior featherweight says opponent Ibarra had fear in his eyes during their stare off on Wednesday.

"He is a little bit taller. But I'm a lot stronger and a lot broader," said Conlan.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.